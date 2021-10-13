CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
mA reader IGF2BP2-stabilized CASC9 accelerates glioblastoma aerobic glycolysis by enhancing HK2 mRNA stability

By Hongjiang Liu
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleN6-methyladenosine (m6A) has been identified to exert critical roles in human cancer; however, the regulation of m6A modification on glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and long non-coding RNA (lncRNA) CASC9 (cancer susceptibility 9) is still unclear. Firstly, MeRIP-Seq revealed the m6A profile in the GBM. Moreover, the m6A-related lncRNA CASC9 expression was significantly elevated in the GBM tissue and its ectopic high expression was associated with poor survival, acting as an independent prognostic factor for GBM patients. Functionally, the aerobic glycolysis was promoted in the CASC9 overexpression transfection, which was inhibited in CASC9 knockdown in GBM cells. Mechanistically, m6A reader IGF2BP2 (insulin-like growth factor 2 mRNA binding protein 2) could recognize the m6A site of CASC9 and enhance its stability, then CASC9 cooperated with IGF2BP2, forming an IGF2BP2/CASC9 complex, to increase the HK2 (Hexokinase 2) mRNA stability. Our findings reveal that CASC9/IGF2BP2/HK2 axis promotes the aerobic glycolysis of GBM.

www.nature.com

