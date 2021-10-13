CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge won’t block vaccine mandate for Minnesota workers

 4 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal judge won’t block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for scores of Minnesota health care workers, at least for now.

Nearly 200 Minnesota health care workers filed a lawsuit in September challenging the requirement from President Joe Biden’s administration that all workers in most health settings get vaccinated or lose their jobs. The workers argued the lack of alternatives infringes on their rights.

Minnesota Public Radio reported Tuesday that U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel held a nearly three-hour hearing on whether to block the requirement but ultimately denied the request.

She didn’t dismiss the case outright, however. She said the health care workers filed the request anonymously and will have to reveal their names to employers.

The case is one of several lawsuits challenging vaccine mandates that have been filed across the countr against government entities, employers or both.

