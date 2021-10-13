CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exciting times ahead for older patients with acute myeloid leukemia: azacitidine and venetoclax followed by allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation

By Ali Bazarbachi
 6 days ago

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a known disease of older persons, where the median age at diagnosis is 68 years [1]. Intensive chemotherapy, mainly 7"‰+"‰3 regimen have been developed and evaluated mainly in younger adults aged 60 years or below. Patients older than 60 years historically performed poorly if treated with intensive chemotherapy, with reported high early mortality rates reaching 40% [2,3,4]. Even among responders, their duration of response is limited and their median overall survival (OS) cannot exceed 6âˆ’8 months at best. Biological age is not the only culprit, as other factors also play a role in reduced survival, such the performance status at time of diagnosis, the presence of comorbidity conditions or organ dysfunction, and most importantly the biology of AML disease that usually is associated with high-risk cytogenetic or molecular aberrations.

