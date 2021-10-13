Eminem Surprises Fans at Grand Opening of Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant
His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. He’s spent his afternoon dishin’ out some mom’s spaghetti. Fortunately, there doesn’t appear to be any vomit on his sweater, which would almost definitely be some sort of health code violation. If you didn’t spend the early 2000s listening to the genius that is Eminem, you’re probably a little confused right now. Stay with me – we’ll do a quick “explain like I’m 5” as to why it’s so freaking cool that a multi-award winning rapper opened a spaghetti restaurant.www.thedad.com
