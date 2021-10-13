CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

'A drop in the bucket': China's biodiversity fund launch gets lukewarm response

trust.org
 5 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - China's launch of a biodiversity fund is a "good start" but falls short of what is needed to help developing countries meet the goals in a global nature pact, environmentalists warned, urging all rich nations to step up ambition and funding. About...

news.trust.org

Daily Mail

China warns it will have 'no choice but to take it to the battlefield' if Taiwan 'continues provocative acts' as Beijing's military carries out beach landing assault drills

Chinese state media has warned that '[we] will have little choice but to take Taiwan to the battlefield' after the island's president vowed to resist 'threats' from Beijing. The Global Times newspaper issued the threat on Sunday, in the wake of a speech by Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen in which she vowed to resist pressure from Beijing to 'reunify' the island.
CHINA
Xi Jinping
TheConversationAU

China's global diplomatic approach is shifting, and Australia would do well to pay attention to it

In 1934, Mao Zedong’s embattled guerrilla forces began what was to prove an epic military withdrawal from southern China to a stronghold in the north of the country. This became known as the Long March. It enabled the Communists to break out of so-called “encirclement campaigns” to fight another day against Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalists. In Chinese Communist Party history, there is hardly a more indelible moment. It is certain to have been imprinted on the consciousness of Xi Jinping by his father Xi Zhongxun, a Mao-era military commissar and later a vice premier. Fast forward to 2021, and there have been...
INDIA
milwaukeesun.com

China issues white paper on biodiversity conservation

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office Friday issued a white paper to introduce the country's actions on biodiversity conservation and share its achievements in the sector. The white paper, titled "Biodiversity Conservation in China," said that China preserves biodiversity with creative and up-to-date measures, forming a...
SCIENCE
trust.org

China vows to include biodiversity in economic plans as UN talks begin

China has vowed to make protecting nature a priority after decades of rapid development and urbanisation devastated ecosystems. (Adds Han Zheng's comments on Belt & Road, expert comment) By David Stanway. KUNMING, China, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China will incorporate biodiversity protection in development plans in all regions and sectors,...
CHINA
IBTimes

China Pledges $233 Million To Global Biodiversity Fund

China on Tuesday pledged to inject $233 million into a new fund to protect biodiversity in developing countries during a key UN conservation summit, despite disagreements among major donors on the initiative. Beijing -- the world's biggest polluter -- has sought to play a more prominent role internationally on biodiversity...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Key UN biodiversity summit to open in China

A key UN summit tasked with protecting biodiversity officially opens in China and online Monday, as countries meet to tackle pollution and prevent mass extinction weeks before the COP26 climate conference. Beijing, the world's biggest polluter, has sought to position itself in recent years as a world leader on climate issues after Washington's withdrawal from international commitments under the Trump administration. The online session that begins Monday afternoon -- setting the stage for a face-to-face meeting in April -- will see parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) working out the details of a new document that will set targets for protecting ecosystems by 2030. Up for debate are the "30 by 30" plan to give 30 percent of lands and oceans protected status -- a measure supported by a broad coalition of nations, as well as a goal to stop creating plastic waste.
ADVOCACY
arcamax.com

China's response to US trade talks shows gap between two

The U.S. and China are still far apart on economic and trade questions, with recent statements from both sides showing just how big that gap remains. China’s ambassador to Washington said over the weekend that Beijing wants the U.S. to stop restrictions and sanctions against its companies, outlining some of the Asian nation’s demands for future talks. That was in response to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s comments before her call with Vice Premier Liu He, in which the U.S. raised concerns about China’s state-led support for businesses.
FOREIGN POLICY
WNCY

China’s domestic biodiversity pledges overshadowed by overseas footprint

KUNMING, China (Reuters) – China has used a U.N. biodiversity conference in Kunming to burnish its green credentials and launch new measures to protect domestic habitats, but the world’s second-biggest economy is under pressure to tackle the impact of its footprint overseas. The “COP15” conference, which held its closing ceremony...
CHINA
trust.org

China's Xi will not attend COP26 in person, UK PM Johnson told -The Times

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the COP26 climate summit in person, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been told, The Times newspaper reported. Britain, which hosts the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, in Glasgow on Oct. 31-Nov...
WORLD
trust.org

China real estate shares, bonds hit by Evergrande concerns

SHANGHAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Shares and bonds of Chinese real estate companies slid on Thursday, reflecting uncertainty about how a debt crisis will play out at China Evergrande Group and the wider property sector as another developer was hit by a rating downgrade. Evergrande, which has more than $300...
REAL ESTATE
trust.org

'Terrifying' warming predicted as country climate vows fail to add up

New emissions cutting pledges are coming in – but more ambitious plans from China, India, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and other big climate polluters are still missing. Oct 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The world is on track to see "terrifying" climate impacts as stepped-up emissions-cutting plans filed by countries so far fail to limit fast-accelerating global warming, analysts said on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT

