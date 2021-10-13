CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Trevor Noah rips disgraced former NFL coach Jon Gruden over racist emails

By Liam Mathews
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 4 days ago

On Tuesday’s “Daily Show,” Trevor Noah talked about now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden , who was fired from the NFL team after offensive emails he sent to a colleague a decade ago went public.

“Now, you might be wondering, ‘How bad could an email be that gets you fired 10 years later?’” Noah said. “Well, this bad…”

Noah then rolled some news footage from “Today” describing Gruden’s racist, homophobic, misogynistic, and transphobic emails. Gruden also complained about players taking knees to protest police brutality and the league’s efforts to reduce concussions.

“Goddamn, this dude hit everybody!” Noah said. “Blacks, gays, women, protestors, brain damage victims. It’s almost like he was competing in a cancellation decathlon.”

Noah reminded people that they shouldn’t be writing down their racist thoughts in emails. “Just get up, walk over to your co-worker’s desk, and say the N-word in person,” he joked. “It’s called human interaction, people. Have we forgotten this?”

“At the very least, though, be more original with your hatred,” Noah added, before referencing an email Gruden sent where mocked the lips size of DeMaurice Smith, the NFL Players Association executive director. “I mean, Black people having big lips? Seriously, dude? If you’re gonna be racist, at least think of something new…”

The camera then dramatically cut to a side angle of Noah, who turned his head over his shoulder to face the camera and said, “I mean, y’all ever notice how white people are obsessed with ceiling fans? I don’t know if it’s true, but at least it’s fresh.”

Noah said he didn’t understand why “it’s always the worst people who are super motivated.” He joked that most of us would struggle to even write as many emails as Gruden did, let alone racist ones. But “Gruden was pumping out racist emails nonstop. This guy would get spam emails from Crate & Barrel and he would write back, ‘You know what bothers me about Nelson Mandela ?’”

Correspondent Dulcé Sloan added a good point of her own, asking some important questions: Who was Gruden sending these emails to? And why did they sit on them for all these years? Why aren’t we mad at them, too?

