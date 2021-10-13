Dale Commission supports hunger action

Citizen support for the Wiregrass Area Food Bank was encouraged by the Dale County Commission at a proclamation signing during the meeting Sept. 28 declaring September as Hunger Action Month. Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon said that the food bank’s efforts to combat hunger included providing nearly 600,000 pounds of food last year through Dale County’s 17 participating agencies and providing more than 400,000 meals for Dale County residents. The food bank also serves 181 Dale County senior citizens through its Brown Bag Program of the Wiregrass. During the past 31 years, the food bank has distributed more than 80 million pounds of food that would have otherwise gone to waste, helped provide more than 62 million meals, served 200 agencies and has served the Wiregrass during times of natural disaster. From left are Dale County Commissioners Frankie Wilson and Charles “Chic” Gary, Wiregrass Area Food Bank Executive Director David Hanks, McKinnon and Dale County Commissioner Donald Grantham.