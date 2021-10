It’s only in recent years that gamers have started taking gaming laptops seriously as contenders when it comes to their set-up. With new technological advancements and releases coming thicker and faster than ever before however, many are still sceptical about picking up one up and parting with what is usually over a thousand pounds when they’re likely incapable of upgrading the equipment in the years that come after purchase.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO