Michigan House Republicans passed a bill Wednesday that would change the timeline for the state's elections panel to certify petition initiatives. The legislation would require the Board of State Canvassers to deem whether an initiative petition has received enough signatures within 100 days after a petition is filed with the Secretary of State's office. The timeline would be even shorter for petitions filed at least 160 days before a November general election — those have to be canvassed by the board within 60 days.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO