CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Queensland students to receive FREE health check-ups with GPs to be posted at schools across the state under $10million pilot program

By Fraser Barton
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

General practitioners will be posted to Queensland state schools in 2022 as part of a government plan to provide free health check-ups for students.

The pilot program will begin midway through next year and GPs will be based at 50 schools throughout the state.

Participating schools stretch from the southeast corner, as far west as Mount Isa and in Queensland's far north.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the health and wellbeing of the state is her greatest priority and the $10 million program will be expanded if successful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cbaLg_0cPvOUj900
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said  GPs will be based at 50 schools throughout the state from mid 2022 to give students free health checks 

'For many young people, booking in to see a GP is difficult and expensive,' she said in parliament on Wednesday.

'That's why at the last election we announced a pilot program to base GPs at a number of state secondary schools throughout Qld.

'We'll continue to invest in programs like this to give all Queenslanders better access to quality health services.

Two community hubs known as 'FamilyLinQ' will also be established at Kingston State School in Woodridge and the new Logan Reserve primary school in Logan, set to open in 2023 and 2024.

The government is investing $19 million in these hubs to provide education, health and community services under one roof, Education Minister Grace Grace says.

'The hubs will also enable parents to engage in adult education and training programs to build their skills and qualifications,' Ms Grace said in parliament.

'FamilyLinQ supports the strong work we have been doing to give all children a great start by connecting school communities to services and programs enabling them to thrive.'

Comments / 0

Related
theacorn.com

School districts gear up to meet state’s student vaccine mandate

Once the Food and Drug Administration approves a COVID vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, Las Virgenes Unified will be among the first school districts in the region to make it available. Superintendent Dan Stepenosky told The Acorn that a vaccination clinic could take place as early as Nov. 13. The...
CALABASAS, CA
kboi.com

Program for Idaho medical students receives $12 million for scholarships

A program for Idaho medical students has received $12 million for scholarships. The $12 million for scholarships cames through one donor named John Huckabay. All told, he has donated over $40 million to the Idaho medical program and supported scholarships for more than 1,000 medical students. The Idaho Press reports,...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annastacia Palaszczuk
New Britain Herald

All New Britain public school students can receive free weekly covid-19 testing

NEW BRITAIN - Students in the public school system will have the opportunity to get free weekly covid-19 testing. The Consolidated School District of New Britain (CSDNB) announced last week it has been working with the State Department of Public Health and the State Department of Education on the initiative. The school district will offer free and optional weekly testing for students in grades K-12. Parents can sign up to have their children screened weekly.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#State Schools#Queensland Government#Adult Education#Queenslanders#Familylinq#Kingston State School#Logan Reserve
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa students ‘check in’ on mental health as a part of homecoming week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at the University of Iowa are being asked to “check-in” with themselves when it comes to mental health. This is a part of their sixth-annual Mental Health Fair, hosted on Wednesday as a part of homecoming week. 29 groups participated and offered assistance to many specific mental health struggles students might be dealing with.
IOWA STATE
TheConversationCanada

When parents are organizing school COVID-19 rapid tests, it’s a sign of government failure

The third school year to be marred by the COVID-19 pandemic is now underway, and many parents and guardians are again worrying about their children’s safety at school — especially those under the age of 12, who aren’t yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Some Canadian parents have taken extraordinary steps to make their children’s learning environments safer. These measures show governments are failing to prioritize children in their pandemic responses and to fund safe, high-quality and equitable education. Parents organizing rapid testing Parents at Ontario public schools recently tried to organize COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to screen children for the virus. Some Toronto parents...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Record 111,000 pupils missed school with Covid last week - TWICE as high as figure last month, official figures show

A record 111,000 pupils missed school last week because they tested positive for Covid, official figures revealed today. The number of youngsters absent because they're infected has doubled since mid-September, as coronavirus continues to rip through classrooms. Department for Education data showed, in total, more than 200,000 children — or...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Messenger

Hopkins County students receive new shoes through Happy Feet program

Nearly 700 students in Hopkins County will receive a new pair of shoes through the Happy Feet program. The Happy Feet program, first launched in 2012, benefits students in both the Hopkins County School District and Dawson Springs Independent Schools, and provides students with new name-brand athletic shoes. According to...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
nbc25news.com

Students locally & across the state encouraged to show up to school for Count Day

FLINT, Mich. - Michigan school officials want students in class every day, but Wednesday it's especially important so local districts can receive the necessary funding to run their schools. The Accelerated Learning Academy in Flint has a fun-filled day planned for their students. There will be carnival games, a dunk...
FLINT, MI
WIS-TV

2,000+ Columbia elementary students to receive free cyber safety education

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 2,000 elementary students in Columbia will receive free cyber security safety education from Garfield, the cat. The award-winning Garfield’s Cyber Security Adventures will be giving this education to students of Columbia as part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The nonprofit center for cyber safety...
COLUMBIA, SC
Dartmouth

Student Assembly launches Calm App, a mental health pilot program

100 students were randomly selected to receive the year-long subscription. On Oct. 5, Student Assembly’s mental health committee announced its Calm app pilot program in a campus-wide email. Beginning on Oct. 11, the pilot program gave 100 randomly-selected students a free one-year subscription to Calm, an app that, according to the email, helps users decrease anxiety and improve sleep through its guided meditations and music library. According to the application’s website, Calm’s resources are “evidence-based” and informed by “rigorous scientific research” that includes 12 research publications.
MENTAL HEALTH
Dartmouth

All Students to Receive Mental Health Survey This Week

All students are asked to pay special attention to an email they will find in their inboxes on Wednesday. The message, from HealthyMinds-Dartmouth@umich.edu, will contain a link to an online survey that will guide Dartmouth’s efforts to improve campus mental health and well-being over the next four years. “We know...
MENTAL HEALTH
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

250K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy