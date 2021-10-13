Why solve a problem twice? Design patterns let you apply existing solutions to your code
The best practices employed by many experienced software developers. You can use design patterns to make your application scalable and flexible. The most satisfying problems in software engineering are those that no one has solved before. Cracking a unique problem is something that you can use in job interviews and talk about in conferences. But the reality is that the majority of challenges you face will have already been solved. You can use those solutions to better your own software.stackoverflow.blog
Comments / 0