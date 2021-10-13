Ronald Lee Jordan
Ronald Lee Jordan, 76, of Perry Twp., Parker, Pa., passed away from complications with Covid-19 at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca on Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was born in Perry Twp, on February 26, 1945, to the late Wallace and Zora Campbell Jordan. He was a 1964 graduate of AC Valley High School. Ronald was a heavy equipment operator for many years before ultimately retiring from Clarion Bathware in 2007. He enjoyed woodworking, being outside, and playing with his pets.explorevenango.com
