CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Mother Shares List of Things She Regrets Buying for First Kid Because They Were a Waste of Money

By Dayna Remus
Amomama
Amomama
 5 days ago

An exasperated, frustrated mom was surrounded by all the wealth she threw away in the form of entirely futile articles, all close to being angrily hurled into the trash can.

Being a mother is a challenging job, and even if you read all the books and attend all the classes, the real lessons are learned via experience and hindsight.

This is what happened with one mother, who shared her past mistakes with the online world. Cayley Wilders or @cayleywilders posted videos to TikTok revealing these motherly regrets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p5A9d_0cPvNzvl00

SHOPPING SPREE

Like many parents, Wilders was excited, mainly because it was her first baby, and she wanted to give her little one the world. However, the TikToker may have overstepped her budget a bit.

This large number of items she bought, she now sees as an absolute waste of money. After one clip, Wilders was not done with her want-not list but had to post a Part 2 to convey the full scope of her buyer's remorse.

You may also like: 1-year-old Baby Receives a Luxury Flat for Her First Birthday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sgNKV_0cPvNzvl00

A NEVER-ENDING LIST

In the first video, @cayleywilders walked around her house, showing what she now views as useless products. These included a baby sling and a purportedly ineffectual spray for post-natal pain, expressing:

"This overrated [expletive]. Expensive and did not help healing."

The mother also shared that it was not the most brilliant move to purchase all the gear available for breastfeeding as she only breastfed for one week. Wilders complained about the plethora of scratch mitts and hats she owns that all fall off her baby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36gY80_0cPvNzvl00

NOT DONE YET

The TikTok user then released Part 2 with a record catalog of items she thinks she should have left on the shelf. Talking about the brand new Moses basket she got for her little girl, she advised other parents:

"Only used for 2 months so get 2nd hand."

It didn't end there, as she stated her regret at buying a nappy disposal bin; the mom stated it smells terrible. The TikToker also said that she didn't know the dangers of cot bumpers until after her little one came into the world, and so now it can't be used for its original purpose.

OPINIONS, OPINIONS

The recordings have gone viral, with Part 1 amassing just under 32,000 likes so far and Part 2 bringing in even more, accumulating just under 159,000 likes. One individual in the Part 2 comment section expressed:

"The bin 🤢 the smell literally stains on the plastic if that makes sense 😂 no matter how much a clean or bleach it."

Overall, many commenters expressed what a wonderful mother the TikToker is, as she just wanted to provide her little girl the best she could. The loving mom may regret the items, but she can't regret her why, which is her baby angel.

A CHEAP HOLIDAY

Wanting to spoil one's firstborn rotten is not uncommon, but once the children start piling up, frugality starts to appear more attractive. This is why Angie, a mother of 8, has chosen she will no longer be buying her children Christmas gifts.

The mom shared on Instagram that she came up with an alternative that keeps her children happy on this day and grows the gift of giving within their hearts.

Angie stated that she uses a hat where each kid sticks their hand and draws a name; whoever they draw, they will have to buy a present.

She provides them with a budget to purchase these gifts as they are still young, but they will have to make money to buy these items as they get older. What do you think of these moms' approaches? Did Wilders spoil her baby, or is this an exaggeration? Is Angie's method intelligent or problematic?

Comments / 0

Related
Amomama

"Dance for Us and We'll Give You Money," Rich Teens Say to Poor Old Man, Their Father Sees It — Story of the Day

A wealthy man finds his teenage twin children mocking an old man with a drinking problem and teaches them a life lesson. Jade and Justin were bored. They usually lived in L.A. with their mother, and spending the summer with their dad in the doldrums of New Orleans was a bore. There was no one to hang out with, and their dad had confiscated their phones and laptops.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#First Kid#Cayleywilders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
momjunction.com

Parents Shared Why They Regret Having Kids, And Their Reasons Why Are 100% Valid

Parenthood across the world is glorified as the ultimate experience an individual should have in their life. While having a baby and becoming proud parents is a rewarding experience, some believe they could have skipped it for good. Even though the bad sometimes outweighs the good, not many speak up about the perils of raising a child, more often fearing social criticisms.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Glamour

Regina King Shares the Best Money Advice She’s Ever Gotten

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Regina King has a rare day off, she does it right—you’ll catch her lounging poolside, with a margarita in one hand and a taco in the other. Any rest and relaxation King can get comes well deserved considering the Oscar (and Emmy and Golden Globe)-winning actor has been hard at work the last few years filming the critically beloved HBO series Watchmen and directing award-season favorite One Night in Miami…. (As well as, you know, being honored as a Glamour Woman of the Year.)
RETAIL
POPSUGAR

Lourdes Leon Wants Everyone to Know She's Not a "Material Girl" — Madonna Made Sure of That

Lourdes "Lola" Leon wants you to know that she's way more than just Madonna's daughter. In a recent candid chat with Debi Mazar for Interview magazine, the 25-year-old model explained how her upbringing changed her perception of money and beauty, and not in the way that you would think. For one, she paid for her college tuition and her New York City apartment on her own, explaining that she didn't get "handouts" because Madonna was cautious about her children becoming entitled. Lola also wasn't open to accepting money from Madonna, whom she described as a "control freak." However, she's not oblivious about her position in society, either. "Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There's no denying that," she said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
359K+
Followers
33K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy