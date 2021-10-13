CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Up Call: Greenberg Gets Seven Disputes Partners in London

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s column, President Biden is losing his staff secretary, former Facebook lawyer and Big Law partner Jessica Hertz, a report says; as Big Law firms aim to get employees back into their offices, accounting giant PwC is taking a different approach to post-covid work; a former Homeland Security Department top lawyer, who recently left a crypto-focused venture capital company, joined a new VC firm.

Mayer Brown Faces Boycott Call After Dropping Hong Kong Client

Mayer Brown recently said would stop aiding effort to remove monument. Mayer Brown’s decision to step aside from a controversial representation in Hong Kong has led to a call for a “China-wide boycott” after the law firm announced that it would no longer assist an effort to remove a monument commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre.
FOREIGN POLICY
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Kirkland Targets Early November Office Return

In today’s column, with their leaders increasingly vulnerable to burnout, law firms could face a wave of turnover at the top; Gibson Dunn’s London office got a three-partner private equity team from Vinson & Elkins; DocuSign launched an investment business aimed at the legal tech sector. Leading off, Kirkland &...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Four Days In-Office for Milbank Junior Lawyers

In today’s column, a slump in chapter 11 filings hasn’t dented the lateral market for bankruptcy pros; the NFL’s top lawyer had a “cozy” relationship with the head of a team he was supposed to be overseeing, a report says; attorneys are frustrated with court systems requiring them to appear in person as the pandemic rolls on.
NFL
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Burford Bets $100 Million on Diverse Litigators

In today’s column, Fried Frank is the latest Big Law firm to ask its employees to start returning to the office in early November; legal education nonprofit AccessLex Institute announced a $5 million diversity program, providing bar review courses for 4,000 law students; 13 state attorneys general joined objectors to the $310 million iPhone throttling settlement.
LAW
EconoMonitor

Global Energy Crisis is a Wake-up Call for Investors: deVere CEO

The deepening global energy crisis underscores for investors the undeniable value, necessity and rewards of sustainable investing, says the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. The observation from Nigel Green, chief executive and founder of deVere Group, which has $12bn under...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Tax Haven Report Skewers Baker McKenzie

In today’s column, Baker McKenzie rejected an investigative journalism nonprofit’s allegations that it abets tax evasion by the world’s rich and powerful; a former Defense Department general counsel took a job as top lawyer at a struggling space company; Davis Wright Tremaine said it held its first “tech equity hub virtual accelerator” program for Black and Latina women startup founders.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reuters

Greenberg Traurig white collar head jumps to HFW in London

(Reuters) - Holman Fenwick Willan is expanding its white collar defense and investigations capabilities with a pair of lawyers from Greenberg Traurig, including a global practice group leader, the London-founded firm said Monday. Barry Vitou, global co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's white collar defense and special investigations practice, has joined HFW...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: As Work Piles On, Big Firms Fear Losing Talent

In today’s column, Kirkland promoted a record 151 lawyers to partner; elite U.K. law firms are facing a talent shortage; a California federal chief judge issued a Covid vaccine mandate. Leading off, Big Law firms facing soaring demand for their services are failing to recruit enough talent to do the...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Apple Fires Another Employee Who Urged Workers to Speak Out (2)

Former employee didn’t comply with investigation, report says. , facing mounting unrest from within its ranks, has fired an employee who helped lead a movement encouraging workers to share their concerns about the tech giant. Janneke Parrish, who worked as a program manager for Apple’s Maps service from the Austin,...
AUSTIN, TX
bloomberglaw.com

Apple, T-Mobile Lose Bid to Arbitrate Phone Number Mix-Up Suit

Consumers suing Apple Inc. and T-Mobile USA Inc. over an alleged iPhone security flaw will keep their claims in court, where they can assert claims on behalf of a proposed class, after a federal judge in New York rejected the companies’ evidence of an agreement to arbitrate. T-Mobile failed to...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Five Law Firm Interviewing Tips for 3Ls (or Any Lawyer)

I have worked at two law firms and participated in dozens of interviews at both with associate candidates. Whether you are interviewing in person or remotely, there are questions for which you should always be prepared. In addition, there is information you should be ready to provide even if you...
bloomberglaw.com

Two Firms Help Kevin Durant-Backed SeatGeek on SPAC Deal

Cooley is advising ticketing platform SeatGeek on its go-public merger with a Cayman Islands-based special purpose acquisition company. Fried Frank is advising the SPAC, RedBall Acquisition Corp., on the deal, which values the combined company at $1.35 billion and is expected to close in 2022’s first quarter, according to a statement.
NFL
bloomberglaw.com

Amazon Fights Record $865 Million EU Data-Protection Fine (1)

Amazon.com Inc. appealed a record 746 million-euro ($865 million) penalty for allegedly violating the European Union’s tough data-protection rules. The appeal was filed at the Luxembourg Administrative Tribunal on Friday, according to Luxembourg court spokesman Henri Eippers. The challenge comes after CNPD, Luxembourg’s data protection regulator, where Amazon has its...
BUSINESS
Commercial Observer

Facebook Outage a Wake-Up Call for Proptech

At around 11:40 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, Oct. 4, Facebook and everything it operates online, including Instagram and WhatsApp, crashed. That meant that users not only could not access the sites but couldn’t log in to any number of other apps and services using their accounts on the sites.
INTERNET
The Independent

