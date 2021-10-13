Wake Up Call: Greenberg Gets Seven Disputes Partners in London
In today’s column, President Biden is losing his staff secretary, former Facebook lawyer and Big Law partner Jessica Hertz, a report says; as Big Law firms aim to get employees back into their offices, accounting giant PwC is taking a different approach to post-covid work; a former Homeland Security Department top lawyer, who recently left a crypto-focused venture capital company, joined a new VC firm.news.bloomberglaw.com
