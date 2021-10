New York’s capital city has something to be proud of: Albany was named the best place to live in the state by U.S. News & World Report. Each year, U.S. News publishes its “Best Places to Live” rankings, which analyzes data on the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the country. According to its website, “To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, and have a strong job market and a high quality of life.” Read the U.S. News ranking methodology to learn more about how each place is ranked.

