Tom DeLonge Once Tried to Recruit ‘Dark Knight’ Director for Project

By Chad Childers
 4 days ago
Earlier this year, it was revealed that Blink-182 once tried to get The Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan to direct a video for them. But apparently that's not the only director on Tom DeLonge's wishlist, as he revealed during the Tuna on Toast With Stryker podcast that he also once tried to get The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan to work with him on another project.

wgrd.com

