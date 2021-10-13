CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One-Eyed Lee and the Dinner Party (Switch)

Cover picture for the articleAvailable On: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows. Thanks to Ratalaika Games for the code for this game!. One-Eyed Lee and the Dinner Party is a point-and-click adventure game with a morbid twist. You begin the game playing as One-Eyed Lee, and his sidekick, Beracus. The game begins with Lee and Beracus looking for a cure for Beracus’s suffering village. They find an entrance to a bunker that is abandoned- or is it?

VIDEO GAMES
VIDEO GAMES
VIDEO GAMES
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan Review (Switch)

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan Review: A Feel-Good Game that Passes with Flying Colors. The older I get, the more wholesome games appeal to me. There’s something just… comforting and warm about them. Like if a blanket were a video game. They’re just cozy. That, and it’s nice taking a break from serious subject matter and dark narratives to engage with something more light-hearted. I feel like there’s really a dearth of RPGs with really light-hearted themes. It’s a gap that ManaVoid Entertainment boldly filled with Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Hoa (Nintendo Switch)

Hoa is a puzzle platformer that initially escaped my notice. But I was happy to accept a later review key offer, as the launch trailer impressed me greatly. As Strong Bad might say, this game gave me the Ghiblis. The story itself is lacking (“subtle storytelling” as advertised), but I...
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: A Juggler’s Tale (Nintendo Switch)

I can’t resist a good cinematic platformer, and A Juggler’s Tale is one such game. What keeps it from greatness are its ease and cost relative to the amount of gameplay. But if you’re an enthusiast for games like this, you’ll want to wishlist this one without fail. You play...
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Where’s Samantha? (Nintendo Switch)

Where’s Samantha? is a physics-based puzzle platformer for the Nintendo Switch. It follows the adventures of George, a scrap of fabric who travels through a cloth world to find his beloved, Samantha. It’s not quite Yoshi’s Crafted World, though it sports a similar aesthetic and provides a fun time overall.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: WarioWare: Get It Together! (Nintendo Switch)

I’m conflicted by WarioWare: Get It Together! This is somewhat by design, as the game is all about conflicts. Urgent, ridiculous, three-second conflicts. And whereas its traditional microgame formula is largely intact, a couple of development decisions can lessen their impact if you’re unwilling to adapt. Through a nonsensical story...
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Rush Rally Origins (Nintendo Switch)

Rush Rally Origins is a fun, albeit simple game that came out in August. In some ways, Rush Rally wasn’t much different from the standard racing game you’d get in a free demo for your PlayStation 1, but they did do some things that kept it fun. There are several...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Disco Elysium (Switch) Review

I honestly don’t have much experience with tabletop RPGs. I ran a campaign one time that still hasn’t finished, and this goes doubly for the games that have been heavily built on their foundations. Even without that experience, it’s kind of hard not to have noticed the heaping piles of praise that were being thrown on Disco Elysium back when it first released in 2019, and even harder not to be incredibly curious why. Disco Elysium is an isometric RPG with a focus on narrative and interactions rather than combat, which is a concept that could easily have been boring. However, the game is well worth all the praise it received back in the day, though its debut on Switch has a few problem areas you may need to look out for if you decide to make it your platform of choice.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Bonfire Peaks Review: Burn Your Things (Switch)

Bonfire Peaks sees a man in a comfy-looking jacket taking a pedalo to a mysterious island, with but one goal in mind: burn his belongings. What follows is a fiendishly difficult puzzle game that will have even experienced players scratching their heads, even while they decide to give it just one more shot.
ACCIDENTS
purenintendo.com

Review: Ultra Age (Nintendo Switch)

Ultra Age is a hack-and-slash game akin to the Devil May Cry franchise. Ultra Age is set in a very, very distant future in the year 3174. The ecosystem of the planet has been altered permanently. After this event, the Earth no longer had sufficient resources for the population. Society has split into two: those who remained on Earth and those who moved to a space colony. Needless to say, those who remained did not do too well.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Astria Ascending (Switch) Review

Appropriately timed for my descending into madness. Astria Ascending got a lot of pre-launch attention for its development and art teams which claimed representation from veterans of Bravely Default, Final Fantasy (which one was not specified) and Nier Automata. And much to my disappointment, it turned out to not live up to the pedigree; it might appeal to completionists, but I can’t remember the last game I actively tried to avoid playing.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: No More Heroes 3 (Nintendo Switch)

The first ten minutes of No More Heroes 3 are very bizarre. It starts with Travis Touchdown reminiscing about a game called Deathman that he used to play as a kid. You’re treated to an animated cartoon, reminding me a lot of an ’80s style anime, where you see a young boy riding his bike to a crash site on an alien spaceship. The boy finds a cute little alien and stuffs him in his backpack, hiding it from the government agents hunting him down (sounds familiar). We learn that the little alien’s name is FU, and the boy’s name is Damon. The animated short ends, and we’re transported to the present day, where Damon has grown up and created a business empire based on the knowledge FU has shared with him. FU returns as an adult, but he’s not the cute and cuddly alien we remember. In fact, he’s back and wants to conquer the world. Welcome to a Suda51 game.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Embr (Switch) Review

Embr imagines a world where you and your fellow independently contracted gig workers (with minimal oversight) are tasked with the job of fighting fires, saving lives, and sometimes delivering meals. The tone and setting of the game could probably be best described as one part wacky cartoon farce and one part biting social commentary of big tech and media corporations. This theming is at the core of how the player engages with the game. The main menu is a cracked tablet, in-game messages pop up as push notifications from Embr, and ads for media and services serve as loading screens. But as dystopian as some of these elements sound, the satire is always tongue-in-cheek. For instance, early on you’re introduced to Hosr, a Canadian competitor to Embr, whose goal is to spread socialism to the United States and turn oil barrel factories into maple syrup factories.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Don’t Touch This Button! (Nintendo Switch)

Don’t Touch This Button! is one of those games where my initial impressions after watching the trailer matched how I felt after playing the game. The trailer gave the impression that this would be a pretty average first-person puzzle game, and that’s what I found it to be in the end.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

The Good Life (Switch) REVIEW – A Wild Animal

Hidetaka ‘Swery’ Suehiro is a captivating figure in the video game world. He’s the game director of cult hits like Deadly Premonition and The Missing. He’s made a brand out of creating quirky, intentionally off-putting games that nevertheless show heart and clarity of vision. When I saw the first trailer for The Good Life, the latest Swery joint with a premise that was equal parts Broadchurch, Animal Crossing, and True Detective, I was ecstatic. I requested a review code early. Put simply, as I’ve had to remind myself over the past week of actually playing The Good Life, I asked for this.
VIDEO GAMES
fingerguns.net

In My Shadow Review (Switch) – Shine A Light

In My Shadow is a puzzle platformer formed by memories of a girl trying to piece together stories of her past. Is it worth the journey though? Let’s Find out; The Finger Guns Review. Darkness Ensues. In My Shadows is a puzzle platformer that knows exactly what it is trying...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

This Week (October 15) on Switch eShop: Adventure Deals

The weekend is here, and if you’re looking for some discounts or new games to play on your Switch, you’ve come to the right place. From party games, FPS, to a bunch of adventure titles, here’s the October 15 edition of Nintendo Switch eShop new releases and deals. Switch eShop...
VIDEO GAMES

