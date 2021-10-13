CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick, Inexpensive Home Maintenance Projects for Your Weekend

Cover picture for the articleHome maintenance. The very words might evoke thoughts of an entire weekend spent laboring at home instead of relaxing in it, but that doesn’t always have to be the case. “Not every home maintenance project has to be a large undertaking or one that takes up all of your free time,” said Christopher O’Rourke, Mercury Insurance vice president of property claims. “There are small weekend projects that can save you time, worry and money in the long run.”

