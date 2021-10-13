Quick, Inexpensive Home Maintenance Projects for Your Weekend

Don't get caught off-guard when home repairs crop up. Maintaining your home and repairing it when it's damaged is crucial to keeping your property value steady. Deferred maintenance or unrepaired problems can compromise the integrity of your house and lead to more expensive problems down the line. They could also make it hard to sell for enough to pay off your mortgage if you need to move. And they could make your house less livable.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 10 DAYS AGO