CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Thunder Gameday: Thunder Face Nuggets, Reigning MVP

By Derek Parker
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 5 days ago

After suffering a pair of losses in its first two contests of the preseason, Oklahoma City will face the veteran Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Led by reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have been strong contenders in recent years.

Denver has already played three preseason contests, and much like the Thunder, they haven’t had much luck.

The Nuggets fell to the Clippers in a stout 103-102 match on Monday, Oct. 4, before losing to both the Warriors and Timberwolves by just two points each.

Despite the same result, Oklahoma City has found it in different ways, losing to Charlotte by 16 and the Bucks by 20.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Oklahoma City’s top priority, now and for most of the season, will be to continue their player development and search for hidden gems amongst the bench.

Rookie guard Josh Giddey will look to continue his rock-solid start to NBA play, continuing to adjust to the league as a whole.

Guard Tre Mann will look to build off his best and most efficient game in a Thunder uniform. Mann, who said he’d had jitters in the Summer League, is starting to look more comfortable on the court.

Others to watch will be rookies Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, whose 3-point shot came alive on Sunday, and Aaron Wiggins, who will continue to try and provide a spark off the bench.

Aleksej Pokusevski and Darius Bazley will both look to get back on track amidst some tough stretches of play.

WHEN:

Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA Leaguepass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Roll Past Nuggets For First Preseason Win

In their first of back-to-back games against the Denver Nuggets this week, the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled off a 108-99 win. It was their first win of the preseason, with just one game remaining. Darius Bazley got Oklahoma City off to a hot start and they never looked back. In...
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Gameday: Four Starters Out Tonight vs. Denver

UPDATE: The Thunder will be missing a few key pieces tonight. In the most recent injury report, guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort, as well as bigs Darius Bazley and Derrick Favors are now listed as out for the second contest against the Nuggets. After the OKC Thunder came out...
NBA
NBA

Preview: Denver Nuggets continue Preseason against Thunder

The 2021 Preseason is nearing the end this week, with the Denver Nuggets in Oklahoma for back-to-back games against the Oklahoma City Thunder to wrap up the preparation for the 2021-22 regular season. Denver returns to action following Friday’s overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the lone preseason game...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Darius Bazley
Gazette

Denver Nuggets' starters share preseason struggles in loss to Oklahoma City Thunder

The reviews were reversed for the Denver Nuggets’ starters and reserves in the second half of Wednesday’s game in Oklahoma City. After the starters received praise and the bench unit’s production was criticized through three preseason games, roles reversed in the second half a 108-99 loss to the Thunder, dropping Denver to 0-4 on the preseason.
NBA
chatsports.com

Recap: Nuggets lose in terrible defensive effort against Thunder

Nikola Jokic was great tonight; he posted 22 points (8-11 from the field, 1-1 from deep, 5-5 from the charity stripe), 12 rebounds, and 5 assists to go along with 3 steals and a block. Unfortunately, no one joined him in that effort. Bones Hyland and Jeff Green were decent off the bench, especially in the second half, but the rest of the starters were disappointing. They combined to shoot 34% (16/47) from the field.
NBA
NBA Game Highlights

Denver Nuggets | Game Recap: Thunder 108, Nuggets 99

The Thunder defeated the Nuggets, 108-99. Josh Giddey recorded 14 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Thunder, while Nikola Jokic led all scorers with 22 points (8-11 FG), 12 rebounds and five assists for the Nuggets in the losing effort. The Thunder improve to 1-2 in the preseason, while the Nuggets fall to 0-4.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Bucks#Clippers#The Summer League#Bally Sports Oklahoma#Nba Leaguepass
Denver Post

Markus Howard erupts for 31 points as Nuggets salvage preseason finale vs. Thunder

With no rhyme and even less reason, the Nuggets’ final preseason game was a success in that they emerged fully healthy. Outside of that, Thursday’s preseason finale against the Thunder offered an extended look at most of Denver’s deep reserves, including a scorching shooting display from sniper Markus Howard. The...
NBA
News On 6

Oklahoma City Thunder To Play Denver Nuggets At BOK Center In Tulsa

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hitting the hardwood in Tulsa on Thursday night. The Thunder is hosting its 12th pre-season game against the Denver Nuggets at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa. Attendees must have proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get it. Tip-off is...
NBA
oklahoman.com

Thunder vs. Nuggets: Five takeaways from OKC's loss to Denver in final preseason game

TULSA — Aleksej Pokusevski was off, way off, in the Thunder’s first three preseason games. Aside from his poor shooting, 6-of-25 overall and 2-of-14 from 3-point range, Pokusevski looked generally out of sorts. The second-year forward turned things around Thursday night in Tulsa. Pokusevski dazzled the BOK Center crowd, scoring...
NBA
FanSided

OKC Thunder seek to close preseason in B2B sweep of Nuggets

The OKC Thunder finally broke through with a victory in preseason defeating the Denver Nuggets. It was the first win in three tries for OKC. These same clubs are right back at it this evening in the first back-to-back game OKC has played this year. It is the fourth and final game of the Thunder preseason where they hope to finish with a .500 record.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
73
Followers
577
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy