Notice of Fiscal Affairs
NOTICE is hereby given that the fiscal affairs of the City of Glens Falls for the period beginning January 1, 2020 and ending December 31, 2020, has been examined by independent public account and has been filed in the office of the Glens Falls City Clerk, City Hall, 42 Ridge Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801, where it is available for public record for inspection by all interested persons, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.cityofglensfalls.com
