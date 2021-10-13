CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay Center, KS

Riegel leads Irish rally for win at Clay Center

By Reflector-Chronicle Sports
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 4 days ago

CLAY CENTER – Senior running back Eli Riegel spearheaded the Chapman High School offense Friday night as the Irish rallied for a 20-19 win over the Clay Center Tigers on the road.

Once again, the Irish kept to the ground as four runners pounded the Clay Center defense for 240 yards on 42 attempts. Riegel sparked the group with 179 yards on 27 carries including a touchdown. Trevor Mead had 51 yards on six carries while Tate Milton added six yards on six tries. Junior quarterback Nick Anderson had four yards including a score for the Irish.

Riegel added a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown to help seal the win for Chapman.

Milton led the Irish defensively with nine tackles. Sophomore DJ Messerly had eight stops while Brent Golden, Mason Barnumm and Ian Suther finished the game with seven tackles. Messerly finished with three tackles for loss and a sack. Senior Torin Cavanaugh added a sack at did senior lineman Colt Sell. Barnum also accounted for a fumble recovery that was caused by senior Torin Cavanaugh.

Chapman improves to 4-2 on the year while Clay Center drops to 2-4. The Irish are 3-0 in the NCKL and they are 2-1 in district play and will travel to Council Grove this week before finishing the regular season at home against Concordia.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Former President Clinton released from hospital after infection

Former President Bill Clinton was released from a Southern California hospital Sunday after having battled an infection. "His fever and white blood cells count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics. On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress," Dr. Alpesh N. Amin, the chair of the medicine department and executive director of hospital medicine at UC Irvine Health, said in a statement.
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clay Center, KS
Education
City
Clay Center, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Chapman, KS
Local
Kansas Football
City
Concordia, KS
City
Council Grove, KS
Clay Center, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Education
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
NBC News

Robert Durst sick with Covid-19, and on a ventilator, following life sentence, lawyer says

New York real estate heir Robert Durst has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently connected to a ventilator, his attorney said. “All we know he’s tested positive for Covid-19, he’s in hospital and on a ventilator," Dick DeGuerin told NBC News on a phone call. "He looked awful Thursday, worst I’ve ever seen him. He was having difficulty breathing, he was having difficulty speaking."
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Anderson
The Associated Press

Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

LONDON (AP) — Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program that aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges. The winners announced Sunday included the...
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages, supply chain bottlenecks, and major wobbles in the property market and raising pressure on policymakers to do more to prop up the faltering recovery. Data released on Monday showed gross domestic...
ECONOMY
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene, KS
419
Followers
87
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Comments / 0

Community Policy