Riegel leads Irish rally for win at Clay Center

CLAY CENTER – Senior running back Eli Riegel spearheaded the Chapman High School offense Friday night as the Irish rallied for a 20-19 win over the Clay Center Tigers on the road.

Once again, the Irish kept to the ground as four runners pounded the Clay Center defense for 240 yards on 42 attempts. Riegel sparked the group with 179 yards on 27 carries including a touchdown. Trevor Mead had 51 yards on six carries while Tate Milton added six yards on six tries. Junior quarterback Nick Anderson had four yards including a score for the Irish.

Riegel added a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown to help seal the win for Chapman.

Milton led the Irish defensively with nine tackles. Sophomore DJ Messerly had eight stops while Brent Golden, Mason Barnumm and Ian Suther finished the game with seven tackles. Messerly finished with three tackles for loss and a sack. Senior Torin Cavanaugh added a sack at did senior lineman Colt Sell. Barnum also accounted for a fumble recovery that was caused by senior Torin Cavanaugh.

Chapman improves to 4-2 on the year while Clay Center drops to 2-4. The Irish are 3-0 in the NCKL and they are 2-1 in district play and will travel to Council Grove this week before finishing the regular season at home against Concordia.