Letter to the Editor: Wisconsin has a nitrate pollution problem

The shower you took this morning could be detrimental to your health. Approximately 68% of Wisconsin residents rely on groundwater to supply their homes — groundwater that is susceptible to dangerous nitrate contamination (Mathewson et al., 2020). The Wisconsin Groundwater Coordinating Council found 47 of Wisconsin’s municipal water systems have nitrate levels exceeding the maximum contaminant level set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). For the 70% of Wisconsin residents who get their water from state-regulated wells and facilities, these statistics are extremely startling.