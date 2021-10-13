Frieze remains undefeated after winning El Dorado Regional

EL DORADO – Chapman’s Elyssa Frieze continued her mastery of the tennis court as she remained undefeated to take the singles crown at the Class 4A El Dorado Regional Tennis Tournament.

Frieze, a defending state medalist, powered through her regular season and won the North Central Kansas League singles title for the second year in a row. The Chapman sophomore faced mostly unseen competition Saturday in El Dorado as the Kansas State High School Association had the Irish netters traveling to El Dorado instead of Buhler, where the majority of the NCKL members were.

The Chapman lefty opened regional play with a bye as the number one seed in the bracket. In the second round, Frieze defeated the ninth overall seed Riley Marnell-Ball from the host school El Dorado, 6-0, 6-0. In the quarters, Frieze shut down four seed McKenna Roark of Winfield 6-0, 6-0.

Reaching the semifinals, Frieze waited until her championship match opponent Alejandra Gaitan of Towanda-Circle finished defeating Wellington’s Kim Reichenberger 6-1, 6-0. Gaitan, the two seed at El Dorado, then met Frieze in the finals. Frieze won the match in two sets 6-2, 6-0.

Frieze returns to the State Tournament for her second year in a row and this time she is projected as a contender for the championship match. The Class 4A Tournament begins Friday in Winfield.