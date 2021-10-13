CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why some Colorado parents won’t get their kids vaccinated

By Kevin Torres
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4thq_0cPvN1Um00


DENVER (KDVR) — The COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available for children between the ages of 5 and 11. While a majority of parents will be signing their kids up for the shot, there’s still a certain percentage in our state who won’t.

Researchers over at QuoteWizard analyzed brand new data to find the main reasons why parents in each state are against vaccinating their children.

What is happening with COVID-19 in Colorado? It’s rising

In Colorado, analysts found the following results:

  • 66% concerned about side effects
  • 27% not sure if children need it
  • 31% waiting to see if the vaccine is safe
  • 42% who don’t trust the government
  • 1% who don’t believe in the vaccination
Prepare now: At-home tests and other things you need in your home sick kit

“When you ask them, ‘well, what side effects are you worried about?’ There isn’t really an answer. It’s just a nebulous ‘I’m worried about side effects’,” explained Nick VinZant, an analyst at QuoteWizard. “Even though the scientific evidence doesn’t really point to any kind side effect being associated with that”.

For additional informational regarding the data, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments

??
4d ago

Because injecting your kid with an experimental MRNA gene therapy is dangerous. There is already a concrete link between heart disease and the jab, especially in children

Reply
8
WhiteLeper
4d ago

All very good and valid reasons for not subjecting your kids to the Leftwing Globalist Crime Syndicate agenda.

Reply
4
 

