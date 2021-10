Wanting to make a splash in Group D, TL and LNG met for a very important game that could be huge for placement in the group. Group D has been incredibly close so far, so a win for either team here was much-needed. Despite that, the early game was very quiet overall, even though champions like Talon, LbLanc and Twisted Fate were in the game. All that happened was LNG slew an Infernal Dragon, while TL claimed Rift Herald. The First Blood finally came out at 13 minutes when LNG invaded TL's jungle and caught out Santorin, who couldn't hop away in time. Two minutes later, LNG picked up another "first" with the First Tower bonus going there way in the bot lane.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO