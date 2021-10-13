CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hynes rushes for five TDs as Solomon roll Rural Vista

By Reflector-Chronicle Sports
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 5 days ago

SOLOMON – Solomon running back Dylan Hynes ran for four touchdowns in the first quarter as the Gorillas rolled Rural Vista 64-0 Friday night in Solomon.

Hynes carried the ball six times total in the game and scored on five of those carries oiling up 89 yards. He had scoring runs of 10, 11, 18 and 22 yards in the first quarter as Solomon rumbled to a 40-0 lead after one. Hynes also ran in from 22 yards out to open the second quarter.

Caden Acosta sprinted in from 16 yards out to add a Gorilla score in the opening period while Lucas Newcomer recovered a fumble in the endzone, and quarterback Spenser Krause connected on a three-yard strike to Kolten Walker to complete the scoring for Solomon.

Solomon ran 16 plays from the line of scrimmage and had a total of 197 total yards. Five different players accounted for 121 yards rushing with Hynes racking up 89 to go with his five scores.

Quarterback Spencer Coup was three of four on the night for 71 yards. Dawson Duryea had two catches for 49 yards and Acosta hauled in a 22-yard toss. Walker had two catches from Krause for a total of five yards and a score.

Dylan Johnson rushed nine times for the Heat picking 42 yards while Ajay Brown had 16 yards on four carries. Quarterback Logan Tate had three runs for Rural Vista picking up seven yards,

Defensively for the Gorillas, Hynes spurred on the Gorillas with four- and one-half tackles including one for loss. Jarret Baxa had three stops while Scott Robinson, Porter Hynes and Caden Acosta had two each. Newcomer had a couple of tackles for loss as well as the fumble recovery for the score.

Solomon goes to 2-1 on the young season while the Heat was playing in their first game of the year. The Gorillas are scheduled to play at Lost Springs-Centre next week while Rural Vista is to play at Herington.

