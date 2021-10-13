CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets announce Kyrie Irving will not play until COVID-19 vaccination is resolved

By Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyrie Irving will not play for the Brooklyn Nets until he is vaccinated or the city's vaccine mandate is lifted. "Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," Nets general manager Sean Marks announced in a prepared statement on Tuesday morning. "Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability.

