Penn State to require proof of vaccination of faculty and staff at University Park

Penn State has joined the growing ranks of colleges and universities - and employers generally - in requiring all employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. In a release issued Wednesday, the university said it will require all faculty and staff at its University Park campus in State College to submit proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face potential sanctions by Dec. 8. The university said it was issuing the new mandate in response to President Joe Biden’s executive order on vaccinations applying to federal contractors.