Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for October 15th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a bunch more new releases for you to look at. There are a few solid titles in today’s list, and we’ve got summaries of the works. You know, assuming you have any room in the budget after yesterday. We also have lists of new and expiring sales, though there’s nothing terribly surprising to be seen in them. The Animal Crossing Direct is scheduled for today, but I’ll be at home by the time it starts so I’ll have to leave that in your hands for now. Well, let’s get to the rest of the good stuff.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO