Week 6 Waiver Wire Top Pickups & Adds: Toney Could Be A League-Winner

Fantasy football owners will have some tough waiver wire decisions this week, as several of the guys requiring the top projected FAAB bids might not be all that valuable beyond Week 5 (if they're even valuable in Week 5, that is). Trey Lance, Samaje Perine, and Damien Williams might be starting...or they might be in their usual backup roles depending on the severity of injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo, Joe Mixon, and David Montgomery. Normally, we have a better read on injuries by the time we have to submit our final bids or claims, but we'll likely still be in the dark this week. The best strategy might be to hold onto your waiver claims or submit low FAAB bids and focus on other pickups, such as Kenneth Gainwell, Darnell Mooney, Sam Darnold, Dawson Knox, Curtis Samuel, or Dalton Schultz. These lower-level waivers guys or free agents might actually have more long-term value. Devoting a high claim or large chunk of your FAAB budget to a potential one-week wonder is a risky venture.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO