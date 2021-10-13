CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 6 Waiver Wire Top Pickups & Adds: Toney Could Be A League-Winner

By Andrew Norton
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were some Herculean fantasy performances this week from players like Davante Adams, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Tom Brady, Mike Williams, and others! Plenty of players stepped up in a big way in Week 5; however, there were also some significant injuries that fantasy managers have to replace, including Russell Wilson’s finger, Daniel Jones’s concussion, and Saquon Barkley’s ankle. In better news, there are a few waiver wire players that might be worth scooping up after Week 5, so take a look at the list and see which players fit your roster! You can also head on over to the fantasy football rankings & projections pages to help you pick who you will start this upcoming week!

