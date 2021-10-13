Congressman August Pfluger, U.S. Representative for the 11th Congressional District of Texas
Pfluger tells Biden: Enforce our Border Security Laws. Following a trip to Del Rio where he witnessed 15,000 illegal migrants freely crossing the southern border, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) joined Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23) and other Republican lawmakers in introducing a resolution demanding that the Biden Administration enforce federal immigration laws and secure the southern border.www.sansabanews.com
