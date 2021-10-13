CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Week 6 PPR Rankings: Ja’Marr Chase Has Arrived as a Top Ten WR

By Jacob Wayne
lineups.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 6 of the NFL season is here, and it’s hard to believe we’re already a month and a half into the season. Bye weeks have arrived, and the Saints, 49ers, Falcons, and Jets will not be taking the field this week. That means fantasy football stars like Alvin Kamara, Deebo Samuel, and Cordarelle Patterson won’t be available for your lineup this week – adjust accordingly. With some massive matchups on the horizon and plenty of fantasy potential on this week’s slate, let’s take a look at the top options at each position.

www.lineups.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Just Ended Joe Buck’s Entire Career, Makes Hilarious Cheap Shot

Largely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Former NFL All-Pro Peyton Manning is also a pretty funny guy. Peyton Manning went into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this after a prolific professional football career. The “Sheriff” played 18 seasons in the NFL. Most of those seasons came with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he would win a Super Bowl with. In the latter stages of his career, Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos, with who he is also won a Super Bowl. Manning holds numerous NFL passing records accumulated through his nearly two decades in the league.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Blunt Response To Question About His Face

Why was Bill Belichick bleeding on the sideline last night?. The New England Patriots head coach was asked about that on Monday. Belichick was seen with some blood on his nose and his mouth during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. New England lost to Dallas, 35-29, at Gillette...
NFL
FanSided

Julio Jones redefines circus catch with unbelievable grab (Video)

Julio Jones made a Julio Jones play during Monday Night Football between the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills. Wide receiver Julio Jones has made some incredible catches throughout his NFL career. But on Monday night, he had probably the most impressive circus catch of all time. When facing the Buffalo...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
Person
Chuba Hubbard
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
Field Gulls

Injury update: Darrell Taylor moving extremities, will fly back to Seattle with team

Regardless of the result of Sunday nights game, there was one thing on every viewers’ mind: the condition of Darrell Taylor. With around three minutes left in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh, Taylor went down with a head-neck injury that was hard to catch live but appeared serious upon replay. Taylor seemed to have been uncomfortably crushed underneath a Pittsburgh player.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jaylon Smith addresses reason Cowboys cut him

In a somewhat surprising move earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Jaylon Smith — a 2016 second-round pick out of Notre Dame and one-time Pro Bowler. The reason why Dallas cut Smith quickly became evident, however. Despite owing him $7.2 million, the Cowboys made the decision based on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppr#Fantasy Sports#American Football#Jets#Chiefs#Eagles#Afc#Chargers#Ravens#Patriots#Giants#Lions
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terry Bradshaw Controversy

Longtime FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw found himself in hot water this week, for an on-air comment he made about coworker Erin Andrews. Bradshaw, who starred for the Pittsburgh Steelers, had a complimentary comment about Andrews’ on-air outfit on Thursday night. “You got your cowboy boots on and your shirt,”...
NFL
Yardbarker

What Cris Collinsworth said about female football fans in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Seattle Seahawks on “Sunday Night Football” on NBC in Week 6. The game was called by Mike Tirico (in place of Al Michaels), and Cris Collinsworth. Last year, the two called a game in December in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Ravens. That game was...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

New angle of Urban Meyer video looks bad for Jaguars coach

Urban Meyer addressed the media on Monday about the recent viral video that appeared to show a woman rubbing up against him, and a new angle of the interaction could lead to more questions for the Jacksonville Jaguars coach. Multiple social media posts and videos have surfaced since Saturday showing...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Aren’t Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys fans aren’t very happy with Tony Romo on Sunday afternoon. Romo, who starred for the Cowboys before retiring from football, is on the call of Sunday afternoon’s game between Dallas and New England. Throughout the season, Romo has been hyping up offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, claiming he’ll be...
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

New video appears to show Jaguars coach Urban Meyer touch a woman's backside at Ohio bar

A second video surfaced Monday that appears to show Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer touching a woman's backside in a restaurant bar. The video appears to be from the same event in Columbus, Ohio, where a video surfaced Saturday on Twitter that showed Meyer sitting in a chair while a woman who is not his wife was seen dancing up to him.
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy