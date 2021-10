The Alvin Community College and Alvin Community Band will host the Fall concert on Thursday, October 14 in the college Theatre. This is the band’s first indoor performance in nearly two years. The performance will include a wide variety of concert band music as well as selections from TV and films such as Captain America, Star Trek and Star Wars franchises. There will also be patriotic music including John Philip Sousa’s march “The Thunderer.” The concert will also feature an original composition by local composer Jerry Crummel. The band consists of 52 members that include ACC students and community musicians. The group has been rehearsing for the concert since August.The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the ACC Theatre. The event is free and open to the public. For more information about the concert or about joining the Alvin Community Band please contact David Griffith dgriffith@alvincollege.edu or phone 281-756-3588.

ALVIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO