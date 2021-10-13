The Richland Springs Report

Friday night’s game against Rochelle was a success by Coyote standards. It was a hard-fought game. I left at the quarter because it looked as if the Coyotes would 45 this archrival. They were in the process of doing that when I left to prepare for Fifth Quarter. The kicker was the half-time rule. Rochelle came back to score another touchdown causing the game to continue. I watched in amazement on the new Coyote app as half time came and went. Fortunately, our Coyote team scored the required number of touchdowns, and we 45’d them in the third quarter. It was a glorious victory.