Rochelle, TX

The Richland Springs Report

San Saba News & Star
 4 days ago

Friday night’s game against Rochelle was a success by Coyote standards. It was a hard-fought game. I left at the quarter because it looked as if the Coyotes would 45 this archrival. They were in the process of doing that when I left to prepare for Fifth Quarter. The kicker was the half-time rule. Rochelle came back to score another touchdown causing the game to continue. I watched in amazement on the new Coyote app as half time came and went. Fortunately, our Coyote team scored the required number of touchdowns, and we 45’d them in the third quarter. It was a glorious victory.

Sidney Herald

Richland County Roundup: More postseason this weekend

Another weekend packed full of fall sports leads us into this coming weekend, where two fall sports will start their postseasons. Here’s a look at all the action from the weekend, including a look ahead at which teams are gearing up for the postseason. SidneyThe Sidney High School football team...
RICHLAND COUNTY, MT
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bandy PAT lifts Richlands past Tazewell

TAZEWELL, Va. — In 2019, the Richlands football team had one of the best placekickers in the state. Friday night at Tazewell’s Witten-Field-Bulldogs Stadium, the Blue Tornado had reason to be pretty pleased with the one they’ve got now. With 57 seconds remaining in regulation, Isaiah Bandy capped a 1-yard...
TAZEWELL, VA
WILX-TV

Waverly falls to Richland Gull Lake 28-21

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Waverly Warriors lost to Gull Lake 28-21, after holding a 14-13 lead. The game was played at a very muddy Waverly High School. Next, the Warriors play Dewitt. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to...
HIGH SCHOOL
mageenews.com

Simpson Volleyball Wins at Richland

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Simpson volleyball defeated the Richland Rangers at Richland on Monday, October 4. The varsity, junior varsity and middle school teams won each of their matches.
VOLLEYBALL
San Saba News & Star

Dillos FB loses heartbreaker to rival Goldthwaite

The San Saba High School varsity football team was dealt another tough blow on Thursday, October 7, when the Armadillos were edged 28-26 against rival Goldthwaite High School. The loss dropped the Dillos to 0-6 overall and 0-1 in 2A-1 District 4 games as their comeback attempt versus the Eagles came up just short at neutral site Gordon Wood Stadium in Brownwood.
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
Duluth News Tribune

Prep report: Marshall, Proctor girls spring soccer upsets

Both Duluth Marshall and Proctor advanced Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, from Section 7A girls soccer quarterfinals in which they were the lower seeds. Marshall defeated Lakes International Language Academy 3-2 in Forest Lake, Minnesota. Maddie Maas put the Hilltoppers (5-11) up with a goal in the 10th minute before Neysa Scullard-Bender scored a second-half brace to put the seventh seed up 3-0 in the 65th minute.
PROCTOR, MN
Scarlet Nation

The Wolfpacker war room

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some of the scoop behind the scenes. Click below to get access to the War Room, which can only be found on The Wolfpacker's premium football message board, The Wolves Den. Some nuggets included this week:. • The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
San Saba News & Star

News From Cherokee ISD

It was a good week for Cherokee athletics last week! Our junior high cross country team traveled to Goldthwaite and placed 7th as a team. Tilar Turman placed 18th. Lily Graves placed 32nd. Miracle Irvin placed 66th. In football news, Coach Newman reports, "The Junior High Football team had a...
CHEROKEE, TX
San Saba News & Star

Texas’ future depends on extreme weather preparedness, new studies show

Texas’ weather is growing more extreme, according to a new study released Thursday by the Texas State Climatologist, Texas A&M University, and Texas 2036 — and recent polling shows that Texans are already feeling the damaging effects. Taken together, the science and surveys show that Texas state policymakers need to...
TEXAS STATE
San Saba News & Star

No. 2 Richland Springs 79, Rochelle 30 in District opener

Provided by Amy McDaniel, Multimedia Sports Journalist, San Angelo Standard-Times. The Coyotes were too much for the Hornets in the 16-1A DII opener for both teams in Richland Springs. Jadeyn Bryant rushed for four TDs and passed for three more while also scoring on a kickoff return and returning a...
RICHLAND SPRINGS, TX
pinejournal.com

Prep report: Marshall, Proctor girls spring soccer upsets

Both Duluth Marshall and Proctor advanced Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, from Section 7A girls soccer quarterfinals in which they were the lower seeds. Marshall defeated Lakes International Language Academy 3-2 in Forest Lake, Minnesota. Maddie Maas put the Hilltoppers (5-11) up with a goal in the 10th minute before Neysa Scullard-Bender scored a second-half brace to put the seventh seed up 3-0 in the 65th minute.
PROCTOR, MN

