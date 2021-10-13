Opinion: Manipulating elections is a conservative tradition
Donald Trump pulled out all the stops attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election, from bullying legislatures to filing bogus lawsuits to encouraging a violent insurrection on Jan. 6. In Trump's funhouse-mirror world, election tampering is permissible because the other side is doing it already, thus his actions, no matter how brazen or unethical, are justified. And loyalty to Trump's "Big Lie," the idea that Democrats stole the election, has become a central pillar of GOP politics.
