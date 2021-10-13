Wadena County online land sale closes out with 29 properties sold

Properties are moving back onto Wadena County’s tax rolls with the sale of 29 parcels in the first online-only tax forfeited land sale. The county worked with Bid4Assets to host the sale from Oct. 4-6, which included activity on all of the 37 parcels listed, as county auditor-treasurer Heather Olson said. Plus the 75 people registered was a great bonus as the county hasn’t seen this high level of involvement before. While the early registration and working a new online system brought extra work, and phone calls, Olson said Bid4Assets was great and the process will be even easier next time.