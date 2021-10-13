Grab these Squid Game Halloween costumes before time runs out

The upcoming DC League of Super-Pets movie is getting its own video-game spinoff, appropriately titled DC League of Super-Pets: The Aventures of Krypto and Ace. Announced at DC Kids FanDome, The Adventures of Krypto and Ace looks like an on-rails shooter that's set in Metropolis, where players take on the role of Krypto, Superman's dog. Krypto flies over Metropolis shooting lasers at robots and getting XP for each successful hit, with what looks like a melee option for some close-quarters combat. Ace refers to Batman's dog, Ace the Bat-Hound, who isn't anywhere to be seen in this trailer but is definitely involved in some way. Perhaps players will get a different on-rails (and likely on the ground) experience on Ace-themed levels, but we'll have to wait to learn more about the upcoming game's features.
