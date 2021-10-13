CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grab these Squid Game Halloween costumes before time runs out

By Tabitha Baker
 4 days ago
Squid Game Halloween costumes are big business right now, and it's easy to see why. Netflix's hit thriller soared in popularity on release last month, and has taken nearly every nook of the internet by storm. Perfectly timed for the spookiest night of the year, fans are now avidly hunting for jumpsuits and masks.

epicstream.com

Squid Game Shock: Official Merchandise Now Available On Netflix Shop In Time For Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner! Several viral TV series came out this year, but the biggest one yet is none other than Netflix’s Squid Game. It’s no question that a lot will most likely dress up as one of the characters in the dystopian Netflix show Squid Game this coming Halloween season. So, if you are looking to be a contender or the guard, look no further because Netflix has officially launched a customizable merchandise line and is now available for orders on the Netflix official online store.
SPY

Every ‘Squid Game’ Costume and What You Need to Rock Them

“Squid Game” is just about the hottest series on Netflix right now (and maybe ever, if Deadline’s reporting is true), and everyone is watching it, talking about it, or, it seems — dressing as someone from it for Halloween. The dangerous-and-delicious candy from episode 3 has already reached cult status and even become its viral “Squid Game” Honeycomb Candy Challenge. So, it’s no wonder the Korean limited series has made a demand for last-minute “Squid Game” Halloween costumes reach a fever pitch. Some of the most noticeable looks of the series are matching green numbered tracksuits, red jumpsuits with fencing masks,...
GamesRadar+

Netflix releases official Squid Game merch – but you won't find a Halloween costume

Netflix has released official Squid Game merch – but those iconic green tracksuits aren't for sale, so you'll have to look elsewhere for that particular Halloween costume. Squid Game follows a group of people with financial struggles who are invited to take part in a mysterious survival competition with a hefty cash prize. They must compete in a series of traditional games, but with deadly twists, risking their lives for ₩45.6 billion (that's the equivalent of around $38 million). Those involved in the game wear green and white tracksuits with their individual numbers on them.
PopSugar

Here's Every Game in Squid Game, and How to Come Out on Top Every Time

Netflix's Squid Game is barreling toward becoming Netflix's most-watched show, a pleasant surprise for director Hwang Dong Hyuk, who spent 10 years struggling to pitch the show before Netflix finally picked it up. For those who haven't gotten around to seeing the series, the story centers around main protagonist Seong Gi-hun as he competes against 455 fellow low-income players in a series of children's games for a huge cash prize. While each victory puts the players closer to the top, they must be willing to put their lives down as collateral.
Complex

How to Put Together a DIY ‘Squid Game’-Inspired Halloween Costume

Squid Game brought in a total of 111 million viewers to Netflix in less than a month, quickly becoming the streamer’s biggest show of all time. It comes as no surprise that soon after its September release, people started looking to the show and its characters for Halloween costume inspiration. So much so that Netflix partnered with retailers like Walmart to sell official Squid Game-inspired costumes. Halloween is quickly approaching and costumes are flying off the shelves, but there’s no need to panic. The characters in the Korean drama have such distinctive outfits and gear that recreating their looks on your own shouldn’t be difficult—and you need to shell out tons of cash for it either. One of the most popular looks people are going for is the green and white tracksuit that the Squid Game participants have to wear during the games. All you need is matching green sweatpants and top combo, a white T-Shirt, and a pair of white sneakers—white slip-on Vans if you want to be specific.
ABC Big 2 News

The most popular Halloween costumes you can buy online now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Halloween costume you can buy online is best? How the year’s most popular Halloween costumes are chosen usually depends on a few different factors. What movies are currently out? What shows have become breakout hits? But don’t think your costume has to be at the […]
Times Union

Squid Game costume ideas: How to dress as players, soldiers and other characters

The irony of buying a bunch of stuff to dress like a character from the Netflix drama "Squid Game" is not lost upon this article. Despite the potential conflict with the show's message, you're here to figure out how to DIY your way to looking like characters in the dystopian series. Let's just set a roadblock to be kind to those who haven't seen the show.
GamesRadar+

How to fix the Metroid Dread ‘Software Closed Because an Error Occurred’ message

If you need a fix for the Metroid Dread ‘Software Closed Because and Error Occurred’ error message that can pop up near the end we can help. It's an issue that can forcibly quit your game, which is obviously bad. Luckily, Nintendo is already working on a patch for later this month so Samus can stop getting menaced by those EMMI robots. However, until then we’ve got you covered if you need some Metroid Dread tips too. In the meantime, Nintendo’s suggestion is that you remove any door icon map markers before you destroy a door. Here’s what you need to know to fix the Metroid Dread error message.
WGNO

Sora joins the fight: Three awesome products featuring the final Super Smash Bros. fighter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sora has officially been revealed as the latest and possibly final character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and fans couldn’t be happier. The primary protagonist in the Kingdom Hearts series, Sora is the first Disney-owned character to make it into the Super Smash Bros. games. Many […]
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
GamesRadar+

The making of Super Metroid: Looking back at the origins of an all-time classic

Heading back up to ground level as I leave the immaculate subway at Jujo Station in the south of Kyoto, I walk through this remarkably unremarkable suburb until I see the big white block that houses Nintendo's contemporary headquarters. The gates to NCL are manned by two portly, middle-aged guards who seem to project a faintly threatening presence, which is comically undone as I notice, behind them, in the back of their little booth, a stash of NCL-manufactured toy guns apparently left over from the Seventies and a selection of Nintendo character plushes from the Famicom era. This may not be the original Nintendo HQ site, but it clearly retains the company's history like a hoarding retro gamer hangs on to loose carts.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trending: "Squid Game" Costume and Life-Size X-Wing Fighter

Entertainment: Hawaii contestants get face time in most recent episode of 'Tough As Nails'. Our Hawaii boys got some face time last night on "Tough As Nails." Pacific Rim Report: Why France is upset about a submarine deal?. Updated: 51 minutes ago. Rob York from the Honolulu-based Pacific Forum explains...
Fox5 KVVU

'Squid Game' is most popular costume in Nevada, data shows

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Google Trends data shows that over that past 30 days, the Squid Game costume was the most popular in the United States, including in Nevada. Witch costumes are the most popular across the board at 19 states, but due to the population of the states "Squid Game" is popular in, including New York and California, it takes the title.
GamesRadar+

Play as Superman’s dog in DC League of Super-Pets the video game

The upcoming DC League of Super-Pets movie is getting its own video-game spinoff, appropriately titled DC League of Super-Pets: The Aventures of Krypto and Ace. Announced at DC Kids FanDome, The Adventures of Krypto and Ace looks like an on-rails shooter that's set in Metropolis, where players take on the role of Krypto, Superman's dog. Krypto flies over Metropolis shooting lasers at robots and getting XP for each successful hit, with what looks like a melee option for some close-quarters combat. Ace refers to Batman's dog, Ace the Bat-Hound, who isn't anywhere to be seen in this trailer but is definitely involved in some way. Perhaps players will get a different on-rails (and likely on the ground) experience on Ace-themed levels, but we'll have to wait to learn more about the upcoming game's features.
GamesRadar+

Epic will give you a $10 coupon if you let them email you

For a limited time, Epic Games is giving away $10 coupons to anyone who signs up for the company's email and alerts program. From now until November 15 at 11:59pm PST, all you need to do to bag yourself a cool $10 (or your local equivalent) in Epic money is log into your Epic account and check under communications preferences in account settings. If you're already subscribed, check your account inventory to see if the coupon is there; if it's not, it should arrive shortly. If you aren't subscribed, just tick the little box next to Email Subscribe/Unsubscribe so that it's filled in. You should have your coupon within the next 24 hours.
GamesRadar+

Baldur's Gate 3 patch lets your characters get (literally) battered and bruised

The latest Baldur's Gate 3 patch means your party will bear the scars of your terrible decisions. Larian released Baldur's Gate 3 Patch #6 last night. As well as the new Grymforge region - an ancient fortress filled with new quests and NPCs - and the Sorcerer class, the patch notes confirm the addition of new spells and martial moves, balance changes, and a suite of other improvements. One particularly apparent change, however, is that characters will now "become dirty, sweaty, bloodied and bruised during their adventures."
GamesRadar+

