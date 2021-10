Suicide is the second leading cause of death in college students, but TCU offers resources that have been proven to reduce suicidal thoughts in a majority of students. TCU’s Wellness Center, located on the bottom floor of the Campus Recreation building, presented a seminar on virtual suicide prevention last week. The Sigma Lambda Alpha sorority requested the seminar to educate their members and peers on the potential signs of suicide and ways to provide help, President Jasmin Gonzalez said.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO