MidCoast Well Care opens healthcare clinic in San Saba
On Monday, October 11th, MidCoast Central Medical Center in Llano officially opened their MidCoast WellCare clinic in San Saba, located at 408 W. Wallace (across from Everett’s Pharmacy). The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Primary care is provided for all ages! In addition, walk-ins and urgent care patients are welcomed, with no appointments necessary. Most commercial insurances, Medicare, and Medicaid are accepted. In addition, MidCoast WellCare offers competitive pricing for those paying cash up front. Free San Saba County COVID testing is available from 1:00 p.m. through 4:45 p.m. each day. Shown are clinic staff (left to right): Nicole Coleman, FNP; Lacey Morris-Womack, Clinic Manager; Teresa Mora, LVN; and Kimberly Snider.www.sansabanews.com
