Larry David comments on viral picture of him at New York fashion week: ‘It was very noisy’

Larry David has explained how he ended up on the front row of New York Fashion Week.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star was pictured looking unhappy with his fingers in his ears and the photo ended up going viral.

David explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! how he was urged to go by a friend as “his presence would be helpful” for the designer who was his friend’s fiance.

“It was very noisy,” David said of the show before adding, “My presence has never been helpful anywhere! Everything is better if I’m not there, believe me.”

David confessed that he didn’t really belong at the fashion show: “A little out of place, like Steve Bannon at a seder, it doesn’t really work.”

He also discussed the upcoming 11th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm , which was filmed over the past year during the pandemic.

“We shot the whole season and everybody had masks on. I didn’t see one face – other than the actors who were in the scenes with me –I didn’t see one person’s face all year, the whole year.”

David then joked that he got the crew to take their masks off on the last day of filming: “I didn’t care anymore. I said, ‘Okay, take them off, get these masks off, I’m sick of this! I want to see what you look like.’”

When the crew all removed their masks, he looked around and joked: “Okay, put them back on.”

David was also recently in the news for having a confrontation with staunch Donald Trump supporter, the lawyer Alan Dershowitz. The pair clashed in a grocery store in Martha’s Vineyard.