It’s hard work trying to pigeonhole André Musgrove. As an underwater cinematographer, photographer, Ocean Photography Awards judge, professional freediver, and underwater stunt performer, to say his career is varied would be an understatement. Born and raised in the Bahamas, where he is still based today, his experience and knowledge have seen him work on projects with Discovery Channel, National Geographic, GoPro, Canon, Rolex, and World Wildlife Fund (WWF). Here, he tells us how he came to be so at home in the water and what it takes to secure the perfect shot when grappling with the ocean and its wildlife.

