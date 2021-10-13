CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How to force 5g on huawei P40 PRO non GMS

xda-developers
 6 days ago

My phone is huawei P40 PRO no gms . I am looking for how i can force my mobile signal to 5G?. in the phone settings i can only see NR/LTE/.... auto. can someone please enlighten me if this is possible for my phone?. here in my country we have...

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
mobigyaan.com

How to install OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 on OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

OnePlus has today released OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 for the first time for its latest flagship smartphones. The OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 is available for the OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. The latest OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 is based on the newer Android 12 build and OnePlus is among the first smartphone brands to officially bring the first Android 12 to its devices. Here’s how to update to OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Huawei's new MateBook 14s is the better MateBook X Pro

Huawei launches the MateBook 14s, a new subnotebook with a 14.2-icnh LTPS touchscreen. Like other MateBooks (MateBook 14 or MateBook X Pro), the device uses a 3:2 display, but this time with a higher 2.5k resolution (2520 x 1680 pixels). The new LTPS screen performs very well in our review: In addition to crisp and rich colors, the colors are also accurate and it covers the full sRGB gamut, so you can edit pictures/videos. The brightness is okay indoors, but we would have liked to see a brighter screen outdoors to compensate for reflections on the glossy screen.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huawei P40#Gms#5g#Mobile Data#Xda Dev
gizmochina.com

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro add support for ‘HarmonyOS Super Device’

HarmonyOS 2 introduced a new feature called Super Device. This lets users connect with smart devices in an intuitive manner. The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro finally adds support for it. Huawei is known for its Multi Screen Collaboration feature that allows users to sync their smartphones with computers for a better...
ELECTRONICS
telecoms.com

76% of Canadians want Huawei banned from 5G networks

Following the conclusion of the extradition process for Huawei’s CFO, a new poll by one of Canada’s major newspapers reveals national sentiment has hardened towards China. Canada was essentially an unwitting proxy in the geopolitical battle of wills between the US and China when the former got it to arrest Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou at the end of 2018, pending extradition to the US on charges of fraud. That process eventually resolved itself last month with her release, but not without collateral damage.
WORLD
xda-developers

[HELP] Unlock Bootloader Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Now it's 2021, huawei has stopped providing OEM keys (key unlock) for all huawei phones. I am using Huawei Mate 10 Pro and want to unlock the bootloader but it's too hard without the unlock key. Anyone here successfully unlocked the bootloader please help me. I am using EMUI 9.1 (android 9). Thanks very much.
CELL PHONES
Advanced Television

Huawei calls for industry 5G cooperation

Huawei’s 12th annual Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF) kicked off in Dubai with a keynote from the company’s Rotating Chairman, Ken Hu, in which he called on the ICT industry to get its technology, businesses and capabilities ready to take advantage of the opportunities offered by 5G. He spoke on...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Huawei
Light Reading

Huawei's 5G indoor positioning shows promising results in Midea's factories

FOSHAN, China – Midea Group and China Unicom verified Huawei's 5G indoor positioning solution in Midea's kitchen appliances manufacturing factory located in Foshan, Guangdong. The solution delivered location accuracy of 1 to 3 meters in 90% of the factory's finished product areas. This marks the first such verification in an industrial factory, paving the way for 5G positioning in smart manufacturing, and bringing Midea another step closer to building 5G fully-connected smart manufacturing factory.
CELL PHONES
Light Reading

Huawei receives another award: 5G core rock-solid reliability solution awarded 'Best Solution Case'

After receiving the 5G Core Leadership Award together with China Mobile recently at 5G World Summit 2021, Huawei has received the "Best Solution Case" award for its 5G Core Rock-Solid Reliability solution. It was awarded by ICT 2021 at PT Expo China 2021. The award-winning solution has earned many awards worldwide. This new award further reflects the high recognition this solution has received in the global ICT community.
TECHNOLOGY
hardcoredroid.com

Poco M3 Pro 5G Review

Poco is not a new company to us. We have reviewed their X3 Pro and F3. We found both of these phones to be excellent budget-friendly options. They were both stunning to look at, fast enough for stutter-free gaming and fairly reasonable considering all the cool specs they had to offer. We were recently sent the Poco M3 Pro 5G. I could not believe this phone when I first held it in my hands. It is nothing less than a dream.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

REDMAGIC 6S Pro 5G smartphone features a Snapdragon 888+ Flagship chip and AMOLED screen

Take your gaming to new heights with the REDMAGIC 6S Pro 5G smartphone. Featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ Flagship chip, it provides minimal loading errors during intense sessions. In fact, this 5G smartphone is built for gamers with its 6.8-inch AMOLED screen that delivers beautiful visuals. Moreover, the REDMAGIC 6S Pro has a 165 Hz display refresh rate and 720 Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate, so you can take full control with ultra-low latency. Additionally, this smartphone includes a built-in turbofan for increased airflow to prevent it from overheating. Best of all, this phone comes with upgraded shoulder triggers for great control and comfort. Finally, with a generous 5050 mAh battery, it powers for long periods before it requires charging. All the while, with 66 watts, it remains cool while it’s on charge.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

ColorOS 12 launches globally rolling out on the OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G

Today OPPO officially announced the ColorOS 12 globally and began rolling out the new operating system on its flagship OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G phone. ColorOS 12 was officially unveiled in China on September 17th making OPPO one of the first OEMs to roll out Google’s new Android 12. Today’s...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Leak reveals fantastic battery capacities for the 5G Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

With the Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro both expected to be unveiled a week from today, there have been more and more leaks as we slowly gain a fuller understanding of what Google is trying to accomplish with the Pixel 6 series. That is a legit question to ask considering that from the OG Pixel through the Pixel 3 series, the phones were half a chicken nugget short of being a Happy Meal.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Brand new iPhone 14 Pro 5G concept video resembles Twitter tipster's Pro Max render

You might recall that last month Twitter tipster Jon Prosser released what he says is a render of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. We know that it is that specific model because of a Weibo leaker with the handle @PandaIsBald who said that Apple is not totally giving up on the notch next year. Well, judging from the reaction of those in the peanut gallery, you would have thought that Prosser had a bad case of flatulence while sitting in a crowded theater.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi POCO M4 Pro 5G leaks with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage

The Xiaomi POCO M4 Pro 5G has stopped by the FCC on its way to market. The handset will launch in two memory configurations, topping out at 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The POCO M4 Pro 5G is expected to launch later this month with a MediaTek Dimensity SoC, NFC capabilities and 33 W charging.
NFL
Phone Arena

Latest render dump from top tipster shows the 5G Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro in multiple colors

Next Tuesday, Google is going to unveil the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. While we've already seen a number of images showing off the new phones, today tipster Evan Blass posted renders of the two phones along with some images of cases for the phones, and what Blass calls "lifestyle" shots of the phones. The Pixel 6 will carry a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protected 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 1080 x 2340 resolution, and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Nothing is reportedly launching its first smartphone in early 2022

Nothing made waves in the tech community with the launch of the Nothing ear (1) earphones. Carl Pei, formerly of OnePlus, is the company’s founder, and many have been waiting to see what Nothing would do next. Nothing already purchased Essential towards the start of this year after raising $15 million in Series A funding, which led many to speculate that the company would launch a smartphone in the future. Now it seems that’s the case, as a new report states that Nothing is looking to launch its first smartphone in early 2022.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Intel’s developer guide confirms Alder Lake-P series mobile chips with up to 14 cores

It’s no secret that Intel’s next-gen Alder Lake processors will feature Efficient (E) and Performance (P) cores. As we detailed back in August, it’s an approach similar to how smartphone processors work. Intel has now confirmed that the Alder Lake mobile chips will feature up to 14 cores. They’ll be distributed between efficient and performance cores.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy