White Noise review – an enormous provocation of a play

By Arifa Akbar
 4 days ago

“It’s a great time to be black, right?” asks a character in this four-hander about race in modern America and the psychic inheritance of slavery. It is an equivocal statement made in a quavering tone which sums up the slippery uncertainties in Suzan-Lori Parks ’ enormous provocation of a play.

White Noise sounds and feels like a response to last summer’s protests against police violence, but it was staged in New York more than a year earlier and might be called prescient for its challenges to whiteness and “wokeness” – a word to which it repeatedly returns. Set among a group of old college friends – two mixed-race couples now in their 30s – it pivots around an “experiment”: Leo (Ken Nwosu) is roughed up by the police for no reason, and then persuades his white best friend Ralph (James Corrigan) into signing a master-slave contract replicating plantation-era power dynamics. Leo will be a slave, indentured for 40 days to Ralph, his white master.

It does not take long for Ralph to begin relishing the role, putting Leo in an old iron “punishment collar” in the most chilling scene, and joining a society called “white club” filled with entitled men who resent ceding their power in the name of diversity.

Sharp, zingy and oozing a darkly witty energy, White Noise is snappily directed by Polly Findlay and holds us rapt, even if its central experiment feels sensationalist in spirit and too emphatically metaphorical as a plotline. Absurdist in its essence, Leo’s experiment is played out in realist mode: characters stay rooted in the everyday. But where such a high-concept experiment might easily have felt blunt-edged and uncouth, actors perform the surreal turns of the plot so convincingly that we are carried along until a showdown at a rifle-range in the play’s final moments.

Faith Omole as Misha and James Corrigan as Ralph. Photograph: Johan Persson

Lizzie Clachan’s set is stylish and spacious with a central flank that becomes the shooting range. Talk of guns creates a threat of violence that never comes, and it feels more powerful for the withholding. Treading similar territory to The Stepford Wives and Fight Club , Leo’s experiment tears away the veneer of civility in America to show an ugly nostalgia for the old, savage order beneath. Parks is revealing unresolved business in American history, and while it’s a familiar point it is made in an unfamiliar and imaginative way.

As the characters go deeper into America’s slave history, they become embroiled in the past both on a personal and a grand scale. The men’s partners, Dawn (Helena Wilson) and Misha (Faith Omole), undergo their own 40-day “quests”: Dawn grapples with her white saviour complex while Misha angsts over “performing” blackness for her online show, Ask a Black, and schisms within black identity. Much of the nuanced explorations of race comes from these ancillary crises rather than the central experiment.

Ultimately, the ideas behind White Noise feel more potent than the story itself, which is full of holes and incredible turns. The rationale behind Leo’s choice to be enslaved does not wholly make sense: he seeks the protection of a white “owner” against police injustices but we cannot think Leo naive enough to regard slavery as wholly protective, though he seems surprised when “white club” turns on him. The characters – unlikable on the whole but no less grimly amusing for it – are satirised to a point of caricature and feel like constructs. And the message about race feels reductive, too: Leo is the eternal black slave, caught in a past that is impossible to escape, and Ralph is the eternal white monster, caught in his own kind of nostalgic pining.

But even when neither the story nor the characters are believable, this is still a propulsive drama with pace, plotting and a deadly magnetism, and its greatest triumph lies in the virtuosity and vigour of its astonishing cast.

