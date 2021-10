GODFREY — Yes, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — even if it looks a little different!. The Godfrey Women’s Club Christmas Carousel is back but will be a little different than in previous years. Due to the pandemic it will not be held at Lewis and Clark Community College. This year’s location is in the former Dora’s Spinning Wheel building at 96 Northport Drive in Alton across from the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store.