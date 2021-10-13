Jon Gruden's emails, Ben Johnson's challenge, Kyrie Irving's weirdness

Introduction: Just when you thought the Kyrie Irving story couldn't get more bizarre or ridiculous, we read in The Athletic that the Nets guard — who isn't vaccinated for COVID-19 and isn't going to be able to play this year as a result — is taking a stand against mandates and wants to be a "voice for the voiceless." We learned all that, of course, from anonymous sources. The fact that Irving could have gotten the vaccine for several months before mandates were prevalent, and the irony of an anonymous source uttering that quote is almost too much to take.