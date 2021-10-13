CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mollie Hemingway

Mollie Hemingway: Big Tech swung the historic 2020 election

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

Fox News

Mollie Hemingway: What happened during the 2020 election must be investigated and discussed

Editor's note: The following op-ed is excerpted from the author's new book, "Rigged." If questioning the results of a presidential election were a crime, as many have asserted in the wake of the controversial 2020 election and its aftermath, then much of the Democratic Party and media establishment should have been indicted for their behavior following the 2016 election. In fact, the last time Democrats fully accepted the legitimacy of a presidential election they lost was in 1988.
