A new court-based program aims to help Cook County residents repay their rent and avoid eviction. The rental assistance program, scheduled to launch Friday, comes as the statewide eviction moratorium put in place by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in response to the Covid-19 pandemic is set to expire Oct. 3. Researchers at Loyola University Chicago estimated that as many as 30,000 new eviction cases could be filed in Chicago after the moratorium expires.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 17 DAYS AGO