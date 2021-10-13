Roy E. Miller, 83, of Dry Creek, West Virginia was born on July 21st, 1938, at Edwight, West Virginia. He was the son of the late Claude and Lena McCallister Miller.

Roy departed this life on Saturday, October 9th, 2021. A retired coal miner, he was a member of the UMWA and served honorably in the US Army.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Vivian Miller; sister, Katherine Viola Brown, and brothers, Claude Franklin, Hartley Ray and Clarence Eugene Miller.

Roy was the father of two sons, Kevin Roy Miller and Anthony Miller. His son, Kevin has preceded him in death as well their mother, Sandra Kay Miller.

Those left to cherish his memories include his surviving son, Tony Miller and his wife, Bobbie Jo of Rock Creek; step son, Ivan Jarrell and wife, Vicky of Rock Creek; brothers, James Russell Miller of Rocky River, Ohio and Jerry Lee Miller and wife, Marie of Rhodell, West Virginia; his grandkids, Kurtis, Anthony, Makayla, Kirsten, Kaylee, Toby, Susie, Shelby and Emma; great grandkids, Maddie, Carson and Kynleigh; many cousins and close friend, Marion Ransom.

The funeral will be Friday, October 15th at 12 noon in the Melton Mortuary Chapel. The family is receiving friends at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in the Sunset Memorial Park.

