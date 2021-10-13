CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park officials remind hikers of Leave No Trace principles following rock-throwing reports

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Officials with the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve have an important message for those visiting the parks.

The park released a PSA on Tuesday, telling hikers and spectators not to throw rocks from cliffs as it could kill climbers and hikers below.

According to the announcement, a rock climber reported to park rangers that, over the past weekend, they were subjected to multiple people throwing large rocks from the cliffs at Diamond Point on the Endless Wall Trail.

The climber stated that many large rocks were thrown throughout the day by multiple visitors. One of these rocks fell just a few feet away from someone who was climbing.

Officials say this could have easily been fatal to the climber had he been hit.

“Signs are posted at the Diamond Point overlook and the rock-climbing access spur trails stating not to throw rocks over the cliffs due to the climbers below,” officials said.

“With record visitation being seen that the park this year, it is more important than ever to practice established Leave No Trace principles and follow outdoor etiquette by being aware of your surroundings, considerate of other park users and leaving all park resources as you find them.”

