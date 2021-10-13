CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peterstown, WV

Linda Campbell

By Naomi Bowles
Linda Campbell, age 74, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Stonerise Nursing Home in Lindside, WV. Born November 22, 1946, in Peterstown, WV, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Virdle Broyles Page. Linda was a retired employee of Celanese in Narrows, VA. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her fiancé, John Wayne Johnson; and two brothers, Dennis and Eugene Page. Survivors include one son, Steven Campbell and wife Linda of NC; one sister, Gail Butler and husband Paul of Peterstown, WV; and two grandsons.

Graveside services will be announced at a later date.

The family requests that anyone wishing to attend the graveside service, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Online guestbook can be signed or condolences may be sent to the family at www.broyles-shrewsbury.com. Arrangements by Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, Peterstown, WV.

